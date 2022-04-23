Kearney Public partners with local child care providers

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools/Sixpence is taking applications for local child care providers to become a Child Care Partner.

Sixpence Child Care Partnerships are a collaboration between Kearney Public Schools and local child care providers to improve the quality of age 0-3 early childhood programs in Kearney.

“Our Child Care Partners benefit from the program by receiving educational materials and one-on-one coaching for directors and staff, but it’s the families and children that benefit most,” said Megan Schmidt, program coordinator and Bright Futures Preschool principal. “We are committed to working with providers to improve the quality of their programs through a collaborative approach that involves all stakeholders.”

Child Care Partners receive parent engagement and educational opportunities provided by the program along with professional development opportunities.

“This partnership has helped elevate my child care to a learning environment in which children thrive,” said Lacey Ahrens, Bubbly Britches Family Child Care. “The support from this program has by far exceeded any expectations. This is a program that I would recommend to any child care looking to make a real difference to their program.”

Child Care Partnerships promote quality and accountability for the best possible child care experience and use practices proven to support the development of cognition and character in young children.

“We see a lot of growth in our partner programs over the three year cycle,” said Schmidt.

The program is funded through a grant from Sixpence. The grant is managed by Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. Interested programs are required to accept subsidy and participate in Step Up to Quality.

Interested child care providers need to complete an intake form by May 9. Partnership coaches will reach out to all of those interested to answer questions and share program requirements.

To apply or inquire, email ccp@kearneycats.com or call 308-698-8046.

Or complete the intake form online. Click on Quick Links at https://brightfutures.kearneypublicschools.org.