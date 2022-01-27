Kearney Public Library users dodge fortune in fines

KEARNEY — Never let it be said that Matthew Williams isn’t a forgiving soul.
On Wednesday, Williams announced that, as director of the Kearney Public Library, he is eliminating fines for overdue books and materials.
Additionally, he is forgiving all unpaid fines — all $319,000 worth.
“Those are fines that have been on the books forever,” he said Wednesday.
The unpaid fines had accumulated since about 1993. Williams said they prove an unwritten rule of the library profession: Never bank on patrons paying their fines. Some will pay, but others will not.
“You should never base the budget on what your income from fines will be,” he said.
Unpaid fines averaged about $10,000 per year during the past three decades. That is a “negligible amount,” Williams said, compared to the 425,000 books and other materials that users of the Kearney library checked out in 2021.
Only two other public libraries — Omaha and Lincoln — check out more books and materials than Kearney.
Another unwritten rule trumps all others: A library’s job is to put information into people’s hands. It makes them smarter, according to Williams.
He said he is forgiving unpaid fines and going fine-free because he doesn’t want fines to come between the library and its users.
So, on Wednesday, Kearney Public Library eliminated overdue fines for all patrons.
“This move ensures that our public library is living up to its commitment to provide equal access to information and to promote the enjoyment of reading, culture, and the pursuit of lifelong learning,” Williams said.
Also, effective Wednesday, all outstanding fines were cleared from patrons’ records.
“No exceptions, no questions. You are absolutely fine-free,” Williams said.
Kearney now is among a growing number of libraries that don’t charge fines. Among them are Omaha, Lincoln, Hastings, Fremont, Scottsbluff and Gering.
“We’ve always known that fines don’t get people to bring back books on time,” he said.
Rather than encouraging users to return materials, fines scare people away from the library, and that’s contrary to the library’s mission, Williams said. “The bottom line for us is to have free access to information.”
Although KPL eliminated overdue fines, library users still are responsible for fees associated with the replacement of lost or damaged books and other materials that they borrow.
Quite a lot of materials are available to library users. KPL has:
— 32,317 eBooks;
— 20,371 downloadable audio books;
— 17,121 DVDs; and,
— 128,513 books.
Williams said a library supporter nearly denied him the opportunity to forgive the $319,000 in unpaid fines. “A few months ago I got a call from a guy. He said, ‘I want to give you some money. I want to pay off all of the fines the library has.’ He said, ‘How much are the fines?’ And so I told him how much they were and he said, ‘Oh, I guess I won’t be able to do that,’”