Kearney Public Library users dodge fortune in fines

KEARNEY — Never let it be said that Matthew Williams isn’t a forgiving soul.

On Wednesday, Williams announced that, as director of the Kearney Public Library, he is eliminating fines for overdue books and materials.

Additionally, he is forgiving all unpaid fines — all $319,000 worth.

“Those are fines that have been on the books forever,” he said Wednesday.

The unpaid fines had accumulated since about 1993. Williams said they prove an unwritten rule of the library profession: Never bank on patrons paying their fines. Some will pay, but others will not.

“You should never base the budget on what your income from fines will be,” he said.

Unpaid fines averaged about $10,000 per year during the past three decades. That is a “negligible amount,” Williams said, compared to the 425,000 books and other materials that users of the Kearney library checked out in 2021.

Only two other public libraries — Omaha and Lincoln — check out more books and materials than Kearney.