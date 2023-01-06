Kearney Public Library updates digital newspapers

KEARNEY – The Kearney Public Library has announced recent updates to its digital newspaper collection.
Complete digitization of the Kearney Hub from 2006 through late 2018 has been added to the collection. The Kearney Hub collection with historical archives is available to all library patrons and is updated daily.
It provides online access to current and archived issues of the Kearney Hub and goes back as far as January 1958. Funding for this project was provided by the Kearney Public Library Foundation.
The Kearney Hub collection with historical archives enables library patrons to easily search and browse current and archived news articles, editorials, reviews, birth and marriage announcements, obituaries and a variety of special sections.
Patrons can use this resource for general reference or to research local and national issues, events, people, government, education, arts, business, sports, real estate and much more.
The library also offers the America’s News collection, which features a wide variety of credible, vetted news sources, including the Grand Island Independent, the Lincoln Journal Star, the Omaha World-Herald, the Denver Post, the Kansas City Star and more.
HeritageHub, a new addition to the library’s resources, provides access to hundreds of years of obituaries and death notices from thousands of newspapers across the United States. This collection helps patrons and family historians uncover new family members and understand family relationships.
All of these resources are available for free to patrons of the library. Cardholders can access these online tools from home with their library card.
The library is offering a Digital Kearney Hub class for patrons interested in learning to use these resources. Class options are 10 a.m. Jan. 24 or 7 p.m. Jan. 30. Space is limited. Register online at cityofkearney.org/activities, or call the library at 308-233-3282 for more information.
The Kearney Hub collection with historical archives, America’s News and HeritageHub are resources offered by NewsBank, the world’s premier provider of newspapers and other news sources online. Serving public libraries for more than 45 years, NewsBank offers online access to more than 12,000 titles from the U.S. and other countries around the globe. For more information on these collections, contact the library at 308-233-3256.
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022
My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue.
During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur.
While reporting on the consolidation of power and irrigation districts, it was challenging to distill into simple terms what was happening so that readers could understand the significance of the transaction.
In reporting improvements at Ravenna Lake, my goal was to expose a shiny jewel for camping enthusiasts, and in reporting the book ban debate, I wanted readers to know about one facet of a controversial topic.
Here are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022.
