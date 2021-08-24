Kearney Public Library Updates Digital Newspaper Collections

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Library has announced recent updates to its digital newspaper collection.

back as The Kearney Hub Collection with historical archives is available to all KPL patrons and is updated daily. It provides online access to current and archived issues of the Kearney Hub and now goesfar as January 1958.

The Kearney Hub Collection with historical archives enables KPL patrons to easily search and browse current and archived news articles, editorials, reviews, birth and marriage announcements, obituaries and a variety of special sections.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Patrons can use this resource for general reference or to research local and national issues, events, people, government, education, arts, business, sports, real estate and much more. In addition to using this resource at workstations in KPL, patrons can access the collection from home by logging in with a valid KPL card number.

KPL also offers the Access World News collection, which features a variety of credible, vetted news sources from around the world to around the corner, including the Grand Island Independent, the Lincoln Journal Star, the Omaha World-Herald, the Denver Post, the Kansas City Star, and more.

Patrons may access this resource at KPL, or from home by logging in with a valid KPL card number.