Kearney Public Library Updates Digital Newspaper Collections

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Library has announced recent updates to its digital newspaper collection.
back as The Kearney Hub Collection with historical archives is available to all KPL patrons and is updated daily. It provides online access to current and archived issues of the Kearney Hub and now goesfar as January 1958.
The Kearney Hub Collection with historical archives enables KPL patrons to easily search and browse current and archived news articles, editorials, reviews, birth and marriage announcements, obituaries and a variety of special sections.
Patrons can use this resource for general reference or to research local and national issues, events, people, government, education, arts, business, sports, real estate and much more. In addition to using this resource at workstations in KPL, patrons can access the collection from home by logging in with a valid KPL card number.
KPL also offers the Access World News collection, which features a variety of credible, vetted news sources from around the world to around the corner, including the Grand Island Independent, the Lincoln Journal Star, the Omaha World-Herald, the Denver Post, the Kansas City Star, and more.
Patrons may access this resource at KPL, or from home by logging in with a valid KPL card number.
The Kearney Hub collection with historical archives and Access World News are resources offered by NewsBank, the world’s premier provider of newspapers and other news sources online. Serving public libraries for more than 45 years, NewsBank offers online access to more than 12,000 titles from the U.S. and other countries around the globe.
For more information on these collections, contact the library by calling 308-233-3256, emailing shaack@kearneygov.org or by visiting kearneylib.org.