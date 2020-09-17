Kearney Public Library to resume curbside pickup service

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Curbside service will resume Sept. 29 at Kearney Public Library.

The library will be offering the service noon-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We realize that in this uncertain time some patrons are still opting to stay out of public places due to being at risk. In an effort to serve everyone that needs library materials we will be implementing curbside service again on a limited basis,” Library Director Matthew Williams said in a press release.

Patrons may place items on hold via phone, website and the mykpl app. Once items have been pulled patrons will be notified by text, email or phone (whatever they have chosen).

Patrons should call the library when they arrive outside the west doors. Items may be picked up from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays. Service is limited to up to 20 items at a time. Patrons should be prepared to show their library card or photo I.D. when picking up items. Returns or fine payments will not be part of curbside pick-up service. Fees can be paid from home using the library catalog on the website or by phoning the library.

The library requests that patrons who are feeling sick should not use the curbside service.

To place holds by phone or for more information call 308-233-3282. Information on digital services can be found at kearneylib.org.