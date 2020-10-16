Kearney Public Library to reopen Monday, strongly encourages patrons to wear masks

KEARNEY — After announcing it would close for health and safety reasons earlier this week, the Kearney Public Library announced Thursday it will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. Monday.

KPL said in its announcement that patrons strongly are encouraged to wear masks when visiting the library. Masks will be available free of charge at both entrances. KPL also asks that patrons social distance from staff members and stay in front of the shields.

“Please be aware that we can only offer limited technical assistance and cannot handle your phones and other devices,” according to Thursday’s announcement. “Our goal is to maintain a safe environment for staff and patrons during this pandemic while still offering the highest level of service possible and an enjoyable place to visit and study.”

KPL said if everyone does their part, “we can all get through this together.”

More information is available at the KPL website at kearneylib.org.