Kearney Public Library to host Nebraska’s historical monuments program

KEARNEY — The rich and diverse heritage of the state of Nebraska, as told through its often secluded historical monuments and markers, is the subject of a Kearney Public Library presentation for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments,” by historian Jeff Barnes is a review of the state’s earliest historical markers, from setting its borders to marking its trails to honoring its people. Drawing from his site visits and photographs collected from across the state, Barnes shares some of the more interesting, colorful and even controversial ways Nebraskans told their stories through boulders, tablets, plaques and statues.

The presentation is in conjunction with Barnes’ book, “Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments,” a recent winner of the Nebraska Book Award for nonfiction. The presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Kearney Public Library as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

It is free and open to the public.

Kearney Public Library is located at 2020 First Ave.