Kearney Public Library’s Pub Quiz will test ‘Lord of the Rings’ knowledge

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Library’s Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 15. Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour.

The theme is The One Ring: A “Lord of the Rings” Quiz.

Smartphones may not be used to answer questions. The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s Journal. The event is in the upstairs area of Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St.

This month’s free question is: Referred to as “the last King of Gondor,” who defeated Sauron and then took the One Ring and instead of casting it into Mount Doom, kept it for himself?

No registration is required. Call Kearney Public Library at 308-233-3277 for more information.