Kearney Public Library roof replacement planned

KEARNEY – The north roof of Kearney Public Library is being replaced.

City of Kearney received four bids for the project on Nov. 29. Kearney City Council on Dec. 20 approved the bid submitted by Prairie View Roofing for $60,800, which was the lowest bid.

Other bids received were from Buffalo Roofing, Springer Roofing Inc. and Tri-Cities Roofing & Sheet Metal.

The item was approved under the council’s consent agenda, and no discussion was held.

Funding for this project will come from the Library Department’s budgeted funds for building repairs for the 2022-23 budget cycle.

Construction is expected to be completed by June 2023.

“It’s a complete roof replacement,” Library Director Matt Williams told the Hub. “It just needs to be updated and redone.”

Repairs have long been needed.

“The roof on the north side, which is the original side, has not ever been replaced, that I know of, since 1975,” said Williams. “We’ve had some leaks over there and a lot of patches over the years.”

Williams is not anticipating any disruptions to library service during the construction.

“There might be some noise disruptions, but as far as closing, I don’t anticipate that,” he said.

It is a project Williams has been hoping to tackle for the last two to three years, he said.

“I want to protect the collection and take care of the building, and I’m excited to finally see it happening,” he said.

In April, Kearney Public Library celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the completion of its expansion and renovation.

The library’s makerspace, found in the lower level, opened in 2019, and includes 3D printers, accuquilt and die-cut machines, an Adobe computer and digitization station, laminating and book binding, button makers, Cricut maker, sewing machines, a large format printer and a laser cutter, among other items.

For more information about library services, go to cityofkearney.org/1475/Library.

