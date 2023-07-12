KEARNEY — Participants in the Coffee & Canines program later this month at Kearney Public Library will find out how to join a therapy dog program.

Kim Williams will explain during the Coffee & Canines program at 10 a.m. July 27 what it takes for humans and dogs to become team volunteers through an organization that shares animals, smiles and joy with people young and old. Therapy dogs visit many places, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, mental health institutions, schools, hospitals and more.

The July 27 program will feature coffee, doughnuts and an interesting presentation. Registration is required at www.kearneylib.org (click on “Events and Bookings"), or call the library at 308-233-3282.

KPL is located at 2020 First Ave.