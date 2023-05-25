Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan and Safe Kids Platte Valley will provide new bike helmets to the public from 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 1 at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Avenue.

The event takes place in conjunction with the library’s Summer Reading Kick-off.

Helmets will be distributed while supplies last for a suggested donation of $10 to the Good Samaritan Foundation.

The helmets, available in toddler through adult sizes, meet current safety standards and will be fitted by trained staff from Good Samaritan Emergency Services.

Last summer, more than 100 new bike helmets were provided during this event.

According to Safe Kids, more children ages 5 to 14 are seen in emergency rooms for injuries related to biking than any other sport.

Children and adults should always wear a properly fitting helmet when participating in any wheeled sports activities. It is the single most effective safety device available to reduce head injury and death from bicycle crashes, yet only 45% of children age 14 and under usually wear one.

Bike helmets reduce head injuries by 85% and brain injury by 88%.

In 2015, over 1,000 bicyclists died and nearly 467,000 were injured in the U.S.

Data from 2010 shows that crash-related injuries to bicyclists resulted in lifetime medical costs and productivity losses of $10 billion.

Children aged 5-14 and adolescents aged 15-19 have the highest rates of injury and death.