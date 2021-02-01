 Skip to main content
Kearney Public Library Now Offers Financial Ratings Series Database

How do you know if your bank or credit union is financially stable? Did you pick the best life

insurance or property insurance company? Are you getting the best deal on your Medigap Insurance? Which mutual fund will give you the best return? Which stocks are the best to choose?

These questions and more can be answered with Financial Ratings Series Online, powered by Weiss Ratings and Grey House Publishing. This database gives you accurate, independent ratings and financial planning tools you need to make informed decisions about your insurance, banking and investment options. Plus, you can create your own personal profile to build your own watchlist.

Access to this database is available remotely with a Kearney Public Library card, or from within the library building. For more information, visit www.kearneylib.org or call the reference desk at 308-233-3256.

