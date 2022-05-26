Kearney Public Library kicking off summer reading program

KEARNEY — Visit the library on Wednesday to kick off the annual summer programming and reading challenge. Summer at the library isn’t just for kids, the library has reading challenges and programs for all ages.

The library is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday.

Kickoff day includes:

- All-day: Watch our Facebook page and enter to win door prizes.

- 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Bike helmet fitting for kids and adults with CHI Health and Safe Kids while supplies last.

- 3:30-6:30 p.m.: Giveaway prizes for in-person visitors while supplies last.

- 3:30–6:30p.m.: Meet the therapy dogs from our Paws to Read program.

- 4:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: Jeff Quinn magic shows.

Check out our events page or pick up a newsletter to see all the activities that will be available this summer.

The library is located at 2020 First Ave. Library hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information call 308-233-3282 or visit kearneylib.org.