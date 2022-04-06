 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney Public Library celebrates 10th anniversary of building project

Kearney Public Library
Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — It’s been 10 years since the completion of Kearney Public Library’s expansion and renovation, and it’s time to celebrate.

Patrons are invited to stop by the library at 2020 First Ave. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. April 15 and join in the festivities. During the day, patrons may:

- View a display of historic photos

- Register for prize drawings for all ages

- Participate in a scavenger hunt for the chance at a prize

- Select one free item from a giveaway table

Stop by and join the celebration. There is no charge to sign up for a library card, and late fines are a thing of the past. The library went fine-free in January.

For more information contact the Kearney Public Library at 308-233-3282 or visit kearneylib.org and click on “Events.”

