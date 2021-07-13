Kearney Public implementing color-coded alerts for back to school; masks optional, no remote learning

KEARNEY — Masks will be optional for Kearney Public Schools students, and remote learning will be discontinued, as fall classes resume in about a month.

Thousands responded to the KPS’ Return to School survey in late June, and on Tuesday, KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards said a new system will be used for health risk alerts. Rather than moving a needle to indicate the level of COVID-19 threat that exists, the alerts will be color-coded.

“We will begin the year in the ‘green’ operational zone and we will update patrons using our district website. This year’s risk dial will not have a ‘needle’ within the zone, rather we will illuminate the operational zone indicating our status and communicate with stakeholders if we move from one zone to another including the rationale for the change.”

KPS administrators reviewed nearly 1,000 responses on the survey, with more than 90% of respondents indicating they were pleased with how the district handled COVID-19 in the schools. Other restrictions for the start of the 2021 school year are:

- Masks/face coverings for students and staff will be optional. Anyone requesting a face covering will have one provided, but face coverings are not a requirement.