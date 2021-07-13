Kearney Public implementing color-coded alerts for back to school; masks optional, no remote learning

KEARNEY — Masks will be optional for Kearney Public Schools students, and remote learning will be discontinued, as fall classes resume in about a month.
Thousands responded to the KPS’ Return to School survey in late June, and on Tuesday, KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards said a new system will be used for health risk alerts. Rather than moving a needle to indicate the level of COVID-19 threat that exists, the alerts will be color-coded.
“We will begin the year in the ‘green’ operational zone and we will update patrons using our district website. This year’s risk dial will not have a ‘needle’ within the zone, rather we will illuminate the operational zone indicating our status and communicate with stakeholders if we move from one zone to another including the rationale for the change.”
KPS administrators reviewed nearly 1,000 responses on the survey, with more than 90% of respondents indicating they were pleased with how the district handled COVID-19 in the schools. Other restrictions for the start of the 2021 school year are:
- Masks/face coverings for students and staff will be optional. Anyone requesting a face covering will have one provided, but face coverings are not a requirement.
- Visitors will be allowed to enter buildings throughout the school day without temperature checks. Visitors must report to the main office upon entry to engage in school business.
- Temperature checks will not be required for staff or students. If a student is ill they must contact the front office, while staff must report their illness to the principal. No quarantine or isolation periods will be required for siblings or close contacts in the green zone. Individuals who are ill should not report back to school until they are symptom-free for 24 hours.
- Handwashing schedules in the elementary will be maintained and regular handwashing will be encouraged in grades 6-12.
- There are no restrictions on event attendance and no requirements at events. Attendees are expected to socially distance when possible.
- Educational services will be provided on school campuses with in-person instruction. Remote attendance/learning will not be provided.
- Vaccinations will be offered and scheduled through the Two Rivers Public Health Department for those who are interested.
If the health situation changes, Edwards said KPS is prepared to move to more restrictive measures, and will continue to communicate with the health department through the school year.
“We look forward to a successful and “more normal” 2021-2022 school year with your children,” Edwards said.