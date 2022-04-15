Kearney Public hires new middle school principals for 2022-2023 school year

KEARNEY - Kearney Public Schools has hired two new assistant principals.

Erin Jones will be the new assistant principal for Sunrise Middle School and Bill Schmidt will be the new assistant principal for Horizon Middle School beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

Erin Jones

Erin Jones will replace Jason Sutton who has taken the position as KPS Transportation Director.

”Mrs. Jones brings with her not only leadership experience but also positive energy and enthusiasm,” said Mark Johnson, Sunrise Principal. “She will help us continue to move Sunrise forward academically. She will also strengthen the climate and culture of Sunrise to make it the best place it can be for our staff, our students, and our community.”

Jones is currently an education consultant and social-emotional cognitive learning coach for Grand Island Public Schools. She also has served as a school psychologist for GIPS (2019-2020) and Sandhills Education Service Cooperative/Broken Bow Public Schools (2013-2019).

Jones was a school psychology intern for KPS in 2012-2013, and did a school psychology and assessment practicum at Shelton Elementary School and Morton Elementary in Lexington in 2011-2012.

She received a master of education administration, an education specialist degree in school psychology, and a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“I consider Kearney to be my community, and I am excited to be working in the place I call “home,” Jones said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the staff, students, and families to cultivate a positive learning environment.”

Jones and her husband, Vance, live in Kearney with their sons Barrett and Henry.

William Schmidt

William Schmidt replaces Amber Lewis who was promoted to principal at Horizon Middle School.

"He has extensive experience as a principal and knows how to build strong relationships with students, staff, and families," said Amber Lewis, who was recently named principal for Horizon Middle School. "Mr. Schmidt’s professional foundation will help Horizon thrive in all facets of education. We are excited to welcome him to Kearney Public Schools.”

Since 2012, Schmidt has served as the PK-12 principal for Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public Schools. He taught mathematics in Douglas County West High School in Valley (2006-2012), and 7th and 8th-grade math in Pender Public Schools (2001-2006).

Schmidt earned his education specialist degree from Doane University, a master of science in education supervision and administration for the University of Nebraska - Omaha, and a bachelor of science degree in secondary education from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln.

“I am looking forward to contributing to the development of students to grow academically, socially, and emotionally," Schmidt said in a statement. "It excites me to think about working with the fantastic staff of Horizon, and I can not wait to become a Jaguar, and be a part of Kearney Public Schools.”

Schmidt’s wife, Megan, is the principal at Bright Futures preschool in Kearney. They have three children; Sawyer, JD and Burke.