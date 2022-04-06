Kearney Public director of PK-5 education resigns to join UNK

KEARNEY — Chelsea Feusner has resigned her position as director of PK-5 Education for Kearney Public Schools effective June 30.

Feusner has been in her current position since 2019. Prior to that, she was the principal of Buffalo Hills Elementary School when it opened in 2012.

“Dr. Feusner was pivotal in leading our PK-5 schools over the past three years. Our district improved in a variety of ways under her leadership,” said Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards. “She was especially effective working with Mrs. Schmidt and our Bright Futures programs, leading our K-5 curriculum adoptions, as well as leading our elementary buildings through COVID. She will be missed as a leader in our district.”

Feusner has accepted a position as an associate professor of educational administration at the University of Nebraska at Kearney beginning this fall.

“I look forward to supporting future educational leaders and preparing principals and superintendents for the challenges our school districts and communities continue to face,” said Feusner. “I am excited to recruit, advise and provide academic leadership and support to the University of Nebraska at Kearney. I have enjoyed supporting the Kearney community and look forward to influencing and mentoring educational professionals beyond central Nebraska. I truly will miss many colleagues in KPS, but look forward to working with the district in a different capacity.”

The district will begin the application process for finding a replacement in the near future.