Kearney Public approves $76.4M budget; tax levy increases to address staffing needs

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools Board of Education approved a $76.4 million budget during the regular board meeting Monday night.
During the meeting, the board also approved a tax levy increase of $0.01303283 cents. The increase will provide the district with $1,006,950 each year to address staffing needs.
According to a press release, the move will raise the General Fund levy to $1.05 per $100 of assessed valuation, eliminate the tax levy in the Special Building Fund and reduce the Bond Funds levy. This is an increase of 1.08% in tax asking compared to the previous tax levy asking.
The school district will be using $1.15 million in cash reserves this year to fill the budget needs, said Dr. Chris Loofe, KPS director of finance.
“Our school board is choosing to use our tax reserves rather than traditional tax asking of our community,” he added.
Loofe explained that the overall budget increased by 1.91% or a $1.43 million increase. The state average is around 3% increase each year, Loofe said.
The additional funding for this year’s budget will be used for the following:
- KPS will conduct a salary study as a result of the challenge of classified, classified exempt, and certified staff hiring and retention in a competitive job market with low unemployment rates in the community.
- KPS has additional expenses associated with IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act)
- KPS has additional expenses associated with the new Hanny Arram Center for Success employees and their salaries and benefits.
- KPS Board of Education is embarking on a new Strategic Plan (2022-2027) and is proactively planning for the future of KPS, which could include long-range planning for the expenses associated with staffing and facility needs.
“We appreciate the forward-thinking of our school board leadership to help us tackle the various human resource challenges we are facing,” said Dr. Kent Edwards, KPS superintendent in a press release. “We know that continuing to fund $1.15 million of operating expenses from our cash reserve is not sustainable long term. We hope that the added $11 annually per $100,000 of home valuation will be considered a good and relatively inexpensive investment for the future of educating students in Kearney.”
During the public comment period of the meeting, 15 people had signed up to speak about the State Board of Education’s proposed health education standards. Earlier this month, the State Board of Education voted 5-1, with one abstention, to indefinitely postpone the development of the standards.
However, any state education board member can attempt to revive the process with the support of a board majority.
All but one of the speakers were against the health education standards, and they asked for the KPS school board to place the item on their agenda in order to make a public statement about not wanting or needing the state standards. Amy Lowe requested the board draft and send a resolution to the Nebraska Department of Education that Kearney will not adopt the health standards now or in the future.