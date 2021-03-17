Kearney Public adjusting to state standards for civics curriculum

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools have only had to make slight changes to their civics curriculum in order to accommodate state standards.

A Nebraska statute was enacted in 2019 that requires schools to create a committee on American civics, hold at least two annual public meetings and ensure schools conduct activities, textbooks and arrange curriculum so that Nebraska youths become “competent, responsible, patriotic and civil American citizens.”

“Previously the state had required what was called the Americanism Committee, which was along these same lines of civics. The idea was to again teach students about the civic process and being a responsible citizen and politically active and understanding politics, those sort of things,” explains KPS Associate Superintendent Jason Mundorf.

One of the requirements of the statute is for schools to identify, recognize and celebrate George Washington’s birthday, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Native American Heritage Day, Constitution Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.

Mundorf said KPS has been recognizing these holidays for many years. For holidays like Memorial Day when KPS is not in session, the school has programs before the end of the year to commemorate the holiday.