Kearney Public adjusting to state standards for civics curriculum

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools have only had to make slight changes to their civics curriculum in order to accommodate state standards.
A Nebraska statute was enacted in 2019 that requires schools to create a committee on American civics, hold at least two annual public meetings and ensure schools conduct activities, textbooks and arrange curriculum so that Nebraska youths become “competent, responsible, patriotic and civil American citizens.”
“Previously the state had required what was called the Americanism Committee, which was along these same lines of civics. The idea was to again teach students about the civic process and being a responsible citizen and politically active and understanding politics, those sort of things,” explains KPS Associate Superintendent Jason Mundorf.
One of the requirements of the statute is for schools to identify, recognize and celebrate George Washington’s birthday, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Native American Heritage Day, Constitution Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.
Mundorf said KPS has been recognizing these holidays for many years. For holidays like Memorial Day when KPS is not in session, the school has programs before the end of the year to commemorate the holiday.
“Native American Heritage Day probably would be ... the one that maybe didn’t get as much recognition as it should have. I think we’ve really brought that one to the forefront a little more than what we would have previously,” Mundorf said.
The social studies curriculum requires that each student must participate in one of three options:
- take a written test identical to the civics portion of the naturalization test used by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services prior to the completion of eighth grade and 12th grade;
- attend a meeting of a public body between eighth and 12th grade followed by the completion of a project or paper where the student demonstrates personal learning experience;
- complete a project or paper and class presentation between eighth and 12th grade on a person or an event commemorated by the holidays recognized by the statute.
KPS implements a variation of all three options.
Eighth-grade students at Sunrise and Horizon middle schools take the naturalization test as part of their social studies course. Political science students at Kearney High School attend a public body meeting and give a class presentation about the meeting.
Students throughout grades K-12 do class assignments or projects on historical figures commemorated in the various dates or events recognized, Mundorf said.
The civics committee is required to meet twice a year with one public hearing. The civics committee consists of Mundorf, school board members, directors of education, administrators and teachers from elementary, middle and high school. The KPS committee meets in October and March, and the public hearing is held in March. The committee also presented information at the November school board meeting.
“On our website, one thing we try to do to illuminate some of these efforts, we have that civics committee presentation from the November board meeting linked on our website under the K-5 and 6-12 education pages. We also have a civics committee or civics curriculum link which is a spreadsheet, and that spreadsheet really breaks out across our district, activities across all grades and by individual schools,” Mundorf said.
The state requirements have helped KPS recognize specific events they may not have as much in the past and also brought increased awareness to projects they already have been doing, Mundorf said.
“This is the important piece in social studies education today. If you follow regional or national news, there is a lot of discussion about ‘Are you teaching students a variety of viewpoints or are you indoctrinating them with a particular political viewpoint?’ I think it’s very important we bring multiple perspectives to history. That is the job of the history teacher to provide what they call primary or original sources followed by secondary sources which would be authors’ works and things that bring options and thoughts to a particular situation,” Mundorf added.