KEARNEY — A Kearney psychiatrist will serve time in Buffalo County Jail after being accused of sexual assault.

On April 17, Reynaldo A. de los Angeles, 77, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor disturbing the peace. In exchange for his plea, the charge was amended from misdemeanor third-degree sexual assault without consent. A misdemeanor unlawful possession of a prescription drug charge was dropped as part of the plea deal as well.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Records detailing the case are sealed.

On Wednesday, Buffalo County Court Judge Gerald Jorgensen Jr. sentenced De los Angeles to 30 days in Buffalo County Jail. The jail sentence will begin July 7. De los Angeles was given one day credit for time already served.