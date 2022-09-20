Kearney psychiatrist says suicides are preventable

Editor’s note: Third of a series. Parts 1 and 2 appeared Saturday and Monday.

KEARNEY — Talking about suicide and depression should be as easy as talking about a broken arm or a head cold. If it were, many lives would be saved.

So says Dr. Zachary Keller, a psychiatrist at the Richard Young Behavioral Health Center. He hopes that calling 988, the new national suicide and mental health crisis hotline, will soon be as routine as calling 911 for fires, accidents and health emergencies.

“Technology and the isolation of COVID has perpetuated a distrust of the health care system. People are not seeking services even though most suicides, like any other ailment, are very preventable,” he said.

“Everyone knows someone who has attempted suicide or has had family members who have had mental health issues,” he said.

One in four Americans fit into that category, he added. Yet the topic of suicide remains hush-hush. Young people are especially reluctant to share their feelings of depression and hopelessness with their parents.

“They don’t want to burden their parents. They think they are the only ones having these feelings, but not until they come in here do they realize they are just like everyone else,” he said.

“School boards, everyone needs to be more proactive in order to help students. They don’t have the tools to deal with this,” he added.

Lacey Witt, R.N., the director of behavioral health at Richard Young, believes 988 will save lives, too. Richard Young’s emergency number is 800-930-0031, “but when people are in a mental health crisis, the last thing they can do is remember a lengthy 800 number,” she said.

The need is critical. At the Light Up the Night 5K run on Sept. 9, held by CHI Health and Richard Young to raise money and awareness for mental health issues, Witt offered some sobering statistics.

“For ages 10-34, suicide is the second leading cause of death in the country. There’s one suicide death every 11 minutes, and 46,000 Americans died from suicide last year,” she told the crowd.

Nationwide, suicides are rising. She believes social isolation during COVID-19 contributed, “but our world was already being shaken by division before the pandemic. Domestic abuse cases have risen, and suicides have climbed. There is rising substance abuse and overdoses, too.”

Keller echoed that. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, deaths from overdoses soared by 30% between 2019-20 and another 15% between 2020-21, but he suspects that many drug overdose deaths may have been suicides.

“In this current climate, everyone is trying to crawl out of the COVID hole, but with the lack of resources, it becomes a problem,” he said.

CHI Health Richard Young’s staff of 53 includes two psychiatrists, six nurse practitioners and multiple psychiatric nurses, therapists and techs. Several new techs and nurses have recently been added.

But Keller, a 2005 graduate of Kearney High School, believes that still may not be enough to meet the demand. As of late August, Keller’s appointment calendar was filled until mid-November.

The shortage of mental health practitioners and nurses stretches far beyond Buffalo County. Keller said the state’s six or seven psychiatric hospitals are all operating at capacity, and far western Nebraska lacks such facilities. None exist between Ogallala and Denver, 200 miles west.

He said waiting for the state legislature to provide more funding “is never going to be enough. We have a big beautiful building, but we don’t have any funding to expand services.”

Good Samaritan has partnered with Richard H. Young Hospital since Richard Young opened in 1986. A few years later, it became solely owned by Good Samaritan Hospital as an extension of the hospital’s other units, such as cardiac, orthopedic and maternity services.

It has not been used solely for inpatient psychiatric care since the early 2000s, when mental health across the nation shifted from less inpatient care to more outpatient care. Some Richard Young space is now being used by Buffalo County Community Partners, which advocates for mental health and more in this region.

Witt, who has been the director at Richard Young for three years, is working hard to serve the public in these stressful times. “We see more people reaching out, and we need to put the resources in front of them,” she said.

She said people who walk into Richard Young seeking help can get immediate assistance and arrange for further assistance. That does not necessarily mean hospital admission.

Nor does in-patient treatment “fix” a person’s mental health needs, she said. Instead, it stabilizes an acute need and provides a solid plan to follow after discharge, she said.

Good mental health requires community effort, she said. Beyond the hospital walls, “We need to make sure schools ask the right questions. We need to define populations who are at high risk for suicide, such as middle-age rural farmers. We need to educate people on the signs of depression, social isolation and changes in behavior. These could indicate someone in trouble,” she said.

“We need to try to de-stigmatize mental health problems. It’s OK to say, ‘I’m not doing well.’ Students should know the warning signs and be able to say to mom or dad or a teacher, ‘Hey I’m not doing well,’” she said.

She compared mental health care to patients who go to the ER with a fracture. “They’re in pain, they get an X-ray, and when they leave, they’re told to follow up with an orthopedist,” she said.

“It’s the same with us. We stabilize you, and when you leave, you need to stay on your medication, follow up with a doctor and get set up with a therapist. We try to utilize that just like another illness or injury.”

Witt said there is now better trauma care, and better medications, many of which can be injected once a month instead of swallowed as a daily pill.

“Long-acting injectables have helped keep people with severe mental illness out of the hospital,” she said. Treatment has improved for people with bipolar disorders and schizophrenia, too.

Witt said Richard Young is part of a larger system that works with schools and hospitals to keep people safe.

“Mental health is just as important as cardiac care or diabetes. People are more apt to say something about mental health problems if they know they’re not alone,” she said.