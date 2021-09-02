Kearney psychiatrist arrested, accused of sexual assault

KEARNEY — A Kearney psychiatrist is in jail accused of sexually assaulting a patient.

Reynaldo A. De Los Angeles, 76, was arrested Thursday morning at his office at 409 E. 25th St., on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. According to court records, the alleged incident happened Aug. 25 at his office.

The charge alleges sexual contact without consent of the victim that didn’t cause serious personal injury to the victim. Court records detailing the charge against him are sealed. It’s unclear if the alleged victim is one of De Los Angeles’s patients.

According to his Facebook page, De Los Angeles is a board certified psychiatrist with certification in addiction and forensic medicine and provides professional psychiatric services, care and treatment, individual and family. His page says he is also a certified forensic examiner, senior disability analyst and certified in psychotherapy, and he is “Honorably acknowledged as the top psychiatrist for 2016 thru 2021.”

Anyone with information about this, or any other alleged incident involving De Los Angeles is asked to contact Kearney police at 308-237-2104, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424, KPD’s Facebook page or the See It, Send It app.