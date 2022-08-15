 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney preschool families receive surprise gifts at Back to School Night

KEARNEY — At Kearney Public Schools Bright Futures, families are receiving a grand surprise to welcome them back to school.

Healthy Blue (Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance) has donated funds to provide families with all kinds of goodies: cereal, laundry soap, paper towels, diapers, shampoo, toilet paper and much more.

Families received their packages Thursday at the Bright Futures Back to School Night.

Healthy Blue is the health plan for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program members in Nebraska. It is a managed care plan providing access to quality, low-cost health care.

