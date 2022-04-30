 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney postal workers prepare for annual food drive

Stamp Out Hunger

U.S. Post Office employee Kyle Kowalski makes his rounds delivering the mail in Kearney in 2012 and picking up food with the help of his family — his son, Caden, and wife, Rachelle. 

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub file

KEARNEY — The staff at the Kearney Post office is calling on customers to help with the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive on May 14.

Benefiting from the drive will be the food programs operated by Salvation Army, Jubilee Center, Tabernacle Church, Prince of Peace Church and East Lawn Ministries.

Postal patrons will receive reminders of the food drive asking them to place non-perishable items by their mail boxes on May 14. Volunteers will begin collecting the donated food at 9 a.m. Donors also can leave food at a drop-off site at the post office.

According to organizers, additional volunteers are needed. Anyone who is interested can call the Kearney Post Office or arrive there at 8 a.m., when doughnuts will be served.

Volunteers will work about two hours or less.

