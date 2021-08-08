Kearney pools’ seasons drawing to a close

KEARNEY — Centennial Pool will close for the season on Tuesday.
Beginning Thursday, Harmon Park Pool will begin back-to-school hours: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 1-7 p.m. weekends. Harmon Pool will close for the season on Aug. 22.
More information is available from the Park and Recreation office at 308-237-4644.
