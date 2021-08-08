 Skip to main content
Kearney pools’ seasons drawing to a close
top story

Kearney pools’ seasons drawing to a close

New Harmon park pool 3
Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Centennial Pool will close for the season on Tuesday.

Beginning Thursday, Harmon Park Pool will begin back-to-school hours: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 1-7 p.m. weekends. Harmon Pool will close for the season on Aug. 22.

More information is available from the Park and Recreation office at 308-237-4644.

