KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department will conduct selective traffic enforcement in the areas of three flashing pedestrian crossing signals.
The signals are located at:
- 1700 block of West 11th Street;
- 2700 block of 30th Avenue; and,
- 4700 block of 17th Avenue.
According to a KPD press release, Kearney has received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety to conduct selective traffic enforcement in the areas of the flashing pedestrian crossing signals.
Enforcement activity will occur Aug. 17-31, and KPD’s goal is to increase safety for pedestrians and motorists.