Kearney police warn Cruise Nite fans 'We'll be out in force'

KEARNEY — Extra police officers will be on duty Saturday during, and after, Cruise Nite events.

Officers will be out in full force focusing on alcohol violations to include minor in possession, open container, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, said a Kearney Police Department news release. The goal of the effort is to reduce impaired driving and related accidents.

As always, KPD is requesting that citizens obey Nebraska laws and city ordinances for the consumption and possession of alcohol. KPD suggests designating a sober driver, calling for a ride, and to Be Safe Be Smart.

KPD’s Cruise Nite enforcement effort is made possible thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Roads-Office of Highway Safety.

“Our goal is to ensure the safety of everyone who intends to participate or attend this positive, family friendly, community event. We’re thankful for the great partnerships we have with the NDOT Office of Highway Safety toward preventing an alcohol-related tragedy and our partners at Buffalo County Community Partners, allied law enforcement agencies, and local businesses who have embraced the Be Safe Be Smart initiative, toward a safe and enjoyable Cruiser Nite for all, KPD announced,” said Bryan Waugh, KPD Chief.

“The Be Safe Be Smart task force was formed in 2013, with an emphasis on prevention, education, and collaborative efforts to ensure a safe event. The program has proven successful in reducing or eliminating negative behaviors and intoxication once associated with this event,” Waugh added.

Parking restrictions downtown are planned as a result of Cruise Nite events.

Downtown parking is prohibited starting at 2 a.m. on Saturday in the following areas:

n Central Avenue from 25th Street to North Railroad Street;

n 24th Street from Avenue A to First Avenue;

n 23rd Street from Avenue A to First Avenue; and,

n 21st Street from Avenue A to First Avenue.

Violating parking restrictions could result in vehicles being towed at the owner’s expense. The KPD said restrictions also cover some downtown parking lots: the lot west of Cunningham’s Journal and the lot north of City Hall.

All vehicles parked in these downtown areas after 2 a.m. on Saturday will be towed to accommodate staging vehicles for the Cruise Nite event.