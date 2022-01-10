Kearney police want to buy $331K armored rescue/tactical vehicle

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department plans to purchase an armored rescue/tactical vehicle for use by the KPD/Buffalo County Emergency Services Unit team.

The vehicle will cost $331,190 and will be manufactured in Massachusetts.

Members of the ESU are from KPD and BCSD, according to a memo to the council from Chief of Police Bryan Waugh. He said in a memo to the Kearney City Council the joint KPD/BCSD Emergency Services Unit has responsibility for all high-risk incidents and serves 975 square miles.

“Through extensive research and evaluation of best practices, the need to include a high-quality armored rescue/tactical vehicle with capabilities to operate in both urban and rural areas was recommended for the continued effective and safe delivery of tactical and rescue services in the city and county,” Waugh told the council in his memo.

The council will consider purchasing the armored vehicle on Tuesday during the governing body’s first meeting of 2022.

Waugh is recommending the city purchase the vehicle from a manufacturer based in Pittsfield, Mass. That company, Lenco Industries, is among three manufacturers that submitted bids for the armored vehicle.