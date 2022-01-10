Kearney police want to buy $331K armored rescue/tactical vehicle

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department plans to purchase an armored rescue/tactical vehicle for use by the KPD/Buffalo County Emergency Services Unit team.
The vehicle will cost $331,190 and will be manufactured in Massachusetts.
Members of the ESU are from KPD and BCSD, according to a memo to the council from Chief of Police Bryan Waugh. He said in a memo to the Kearney City Council the joint KPD/BCSD Emergency Services Unit has responsibility for all high-risk incidents and serves 975 square miles.
“Through extensive research and evaluation of best practices, the need to include a high-quality armored rescue/tactical vehicle with capabilities to operate in both urban and rural areas was recommended for the continued effective and safe delivery of tactical and rescue services in the city and county,” Waugh told the council in his memo.
The council will consider purchasing the armored vehicle on Tuesday during the governing body’s first meeting of 2022.
Waugh is recommending the city purchase the vehicle from a manufacturer based in Pittsfield, Mass. That company, Lenco Industries, is among three manufacturers that submitted bids for the armored vehicle.
“On Dec. 21, 2021, the city received three bids, and after review by members of the Armored/Tactical Vehicle Committee, KPD requests to award the bid submitted by Lenco Industries Inc. from Pittsfield, Massachusetts,” Waugh said. “The committee carefully evaluated all of the bids received and (the bid from) Lenco Industries Inc. met or exceeded all of the specifications required for the bid with the exclusion of the delivery date.”
Bids for the armored vehicle included:
- $331,190 — Lenco Industries Inc., Pittsfield, Massachusetts;
- $452,200 — Roshel Inc., Ontario, Canada; and,
- $313,320 — Terradyne Armored Vehicles Inc., Ontario, Canada.
Waugh said Lenco’s delayed delivery date is because of difficulties with equipment supply and demand.
“After speaking with Lenco Industries Inc., KPD acknowledges and accepts the delayed delivery date,” Waugh said.
The city will issue public safety equipment tax anticipation bonds to pay for the armored vehicle.
In other business Tuesday, the council will consider hiring a consultant to assist with the $34 million indoor sports complex. Voters approved the 206,000-square-foot facility in 2021.
Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel said a selection committee made up of city staff members from three departments interviewed the top firms expressing interest in the consulting role, and has recommended RDG Planning & Design of Omaha.
“RDG’s proposal scored the highest based on the outlined criteria of technical expertise, past project experience, references, time frame and scope of services,” Hellriegel said.
He said staff recommends approving the agreement for the indoor sports complex with RDG Planning & Design to perform design and construction engineering services.
Those services are factored into the project budget and will be paid from a combination of restaurant occupation tax and state sales turnback tax funds, Helliegel said.
Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.