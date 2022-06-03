Kearney police want better drivers on busy residential streets

KEARNEY — During June the Kearney Police Department will be keeping a close eye on two residential streets in northeast Kearney and two portions of the main arterial street through the city.

Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for June are:

- East 48th Street: Avenue E to Avenue L;

- Avenue A: 25th Street to 39th Street; and,

- Eight Street: Second Avenue to 7th Avenue.

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, the targeted violations will be speed enforcement, traffic signal violation, improper wide turns, and other observed traffic violations.

KPD has three objectives for its priority enforcement program:

1) Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media.

2) Gain voluntary compliance from the public, through aggressive traffic statute enforcement practices that are specific to location, time and type of violation.

3) Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.

The city of Kearney would also like to remind drivers that all residential areas are 25 mph.