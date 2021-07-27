Kearney police to host National Night Out to bring neighbors, officers together

KEARNEY - Neighborhoods throughout Kearney are invited to join forces with the thousands of communities nationwide for the National Night Out crime and drug prevention event.
This will be the 38th annual National Night Out, and it’s set for Aug. 3. The event is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the Kearney Police Department.
Nationally, more than 16,790 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world will be involved. In all, more than 38.6 million people are expected to participate in what’s been called “America’s Night out against Crime,” said KPD Lt. Kevin Thompson.
National Night Out is designed to:
- Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;
- Generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts;
- Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and,
- Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
“National Night Out was created with the goal of getting people out of their homes to talk to their neighbors,” said KPD Police Chief Bryan Waugh. “It is crucial for neighbors to connect with each other as well as for our officers to be out in the community and foster positive relationships with Kearney residents.”
This year KPD invites community members to get out and join their neighbors by coming together for a cookout or yard game — anything that brings the neighborhood together. Neighbors who would like an officer to stop by their event can email kearneypolice@kearneygov.org with their name, contact information, location of the event, and approximate number of people.
From 6 to 9 p.m. officers will be available to join neighborhood events for the evening of community togetherness and to help establish citizen-police partnerships.