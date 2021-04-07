Kearney police to get speed detectors to corral speeders, reckless drivers

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department is buying two in-car speed detectors to crack down on speeding and reckless driving.

According to the KPD announcement, the mobile radar speed detection equipment will provide Kearney police with reliable, advanced technology to enhance speed control efforts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An $1,800 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office will help KPD buy the two mobile radar units, said William Kovarik, administrator for the NDOT Highway Safety Office.

“Technology holds immense promise when it comes to mitigating human error. This equipment is vital in helping agencies to more effectively target reckless drivers, making roadways safer for motorists and passengers,” Kovarik said. “It provides the tools they require to focus on problematic traffic areas throughout Kearney to promote safer roadways, and reduce speed-related traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries.”

KPD Chief Bryan Waugh said the two speed detectors will help make Kearney’s streets safer.

“Our goal with this equipment is to continue our focus on roadway and public safety through traffic enforcement and education,” Waugh said.