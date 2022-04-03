Kearney police to focus on city's beltway for April traffic enforcement

KEARNEY — During April the Kearney Police Department will be keeping a close eye on two sections of the city’s beltway as well as a stretch of central Kearney where elementary students must cross a fast-moving, two-lane street.

Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for April are:

- 11th Street — Central Avenue to Avenue M;

- Avenue N — 39th Street to 69th Street;

- 29th Street — Second Avenue to Ninth Avenue.

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, the targeted violations will be speed enforcement, traffic signal violation, improper wide turns and other observed traffic violations.

The city of Kearney would like to remind drivers that all residential areas are 25 mph.