Kearney police to crack down on lawbreakers on 11th Street, other roads

KEARNEY — During May Kearney Police Department again will focus enforcement resources on the four-lane straightaway that carries traffic from Kearney High School, Central Community College, Kearney Regional Medical Center and Yanney Heritage Park.

Also on police radar is the eastern part of a major traffic artery in north Kearney and a two-lane street that passes Horizon Middle School.

Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for May are:

- 11th Street — Fifth Avenue to 30th Avenue;

- 39th Street — Avenue A to Avenue N; and,

- 35th Street — Sixth Avenue to 17th Avenue.

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, the targeted violations will be speed enforcement, traffic signal violation, improper wide turns, and other observed traffic violations.

The city of Kearney would also like to remind drivers that all residential areas are 25 mph.

KPD has three objectives of the priority enforcement program:

1) Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media.

2) Gain voluntary compliance from the public, through aggressive traffic statute enforcement practices that are specific to location, time and type of violation.

3) Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.