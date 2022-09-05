Kearney police targeting streets in September for traffic enforcement

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced its priority traffic enforcement areas for September.

They are:

West 48th Street — Second Avenue to 17th Avenue;

Avenue N — 25th Street to 56th Street; and,

Fifth Avenue — 11th Street to South Railroad Street.

Although officers may enforce any observed violations in priority enforcement zones, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other violations.

In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria, including accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.

The city of Kearney reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.