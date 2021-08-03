Kearney police targeting four-lane 11th Street near Kenwood Elementary, Yanney Park

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for August include a familiar stretch of Kearney’s southwest beltway and two residential streets that carry a lot of traffic, especially when school is in session.
Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for August are:
- 11th Street — Second Avenue to 30th Avenue;
- 29th Street — Second Avenue to Ninth Avenue; and,
- Avenue I — 25th Street to 39th Street.
KPD has targeted 11th Street in the past. The stretch that’s getting extra enforcement attention in August is four lanes wide and passes Centennial Park, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Kearney High School and Central Community College’s Kearney Center. Access to Kenwood Elementary School and Yanney Heritage Park also is via 11th Street and includes a pair of busy crosswalks.
Traffic on 29th Street from Second Avenue to Ninth Avenue will be busier in a couple of weeks when classes resume at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and at nearby Park Elementary School.
Traffic has picked up on Avenue I, which passes Northeast Elementary School, during the past several months as reconstruction of 31st Street continues. The 31st Street project has blocked the intersection of Avenue E and 31st Street, causing some north-south traffic to divert to Avenue I.
Although officers may enforce any observed violations in priority enforcement zones, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other violations.
In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria. They include: accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.
The city of Kearney also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.