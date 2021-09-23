Kearney police stress bicycle registration to ID stolen rides

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department recovers numerous bicycles every year. According to a KPD press release, the bikes are found to be stolen or are abandoned and presumed to be stolen. Unless owners have registered their bicycles with the police, officers have no way to determine an owner.

People living in Kearney or Buffalo County can register their bicycles by going online to the P2C (Police2Citizen) website: kearneybuffalocountyne.policetocitizen.com/BikeRegistration.

This process takes a minute and will help officers locate bike owners quickly and easily in the event their bike is stolen.

Registration also can be done by calling 308-233-5250 or by visiting the records department in the Law Enforcement Center, 2025 Ave. A.

When registering a bicycle, owners will be asked to provide the make, model, serial number, color and any other identifying information.