 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney police stress bicycle registration to ID stolen rides
0 Comments
top story

Kearney police stress bicycle registration to ID stolen rides

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department recovers numerous bicycles every year. According to a KPD press release, the bikes are found to be stolen or are abandoned and presumed to be stolen. Unless owners have registered their bicycles with the police, officers have no way to determine an owner.

People living in Kearney or Buffalo County can register their bicycles by going online to the P2C (Police2Citizen) website: kearneybuffalocountyne.policetocitizen.com/BikeRegistration.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This process takes a minute and will help officers locate bike owners quickly and easily in the event their bike is stolen.

Registration also can be done by calling 308-233-5250 or by visiting the records department in the Law Enforcement Center, 2025 Ave. A.

When registering a bicycle, owners will be asked to provide the make, model, serial number, color and any other identifying information.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say 'avalanche-like failure' in the near future for cracking ISS

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News