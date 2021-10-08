 Skip to main content
Kearney Police stepping up enforcement near Sunrise Middle School
Kearney Police stepping up enforcement near Sunrise Middle School

  • Updated
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department continues focusing on speed and safety enforcement throughout the city.

Priority traffic enforcement areas for October are:

- Fifth Avenue from 11th Street to 19th Street

- Country Club Lane from 39th Street to 56th Street

- Avenue N from 39th Street to 56th Street

The enforcement zone on Fifth Avenue is scenic, especially when leaves turn colors in the fall, but there’s plenty of visual distractions.

Motorists also encounter visual distractions on Country Club Lane, but the roadway between 39th and 56th streets is windy and tempts some motorists to race through the curves.

Motorists encounter construction zones and a lot of student pedestrians near Sunrise Middle School in the enforcement zone on Avenue N.

KPD urges motorists to be careful around schools and watch for slower posted speed limits.

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, the targeted violations will be speeding, traffic signal violations, improper wide turns, and other observed traffic violations.

The city of Kearney also reminds drivers that residential areas are 25 mph.

Check out the city’s website at cityofkearney.org

