Kearney police start 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' enforcement campaign Friday

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department will be joining law enforcement agencies across the state during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign, which will run Dec. 18-Jan. 1.

During that period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunken driving. Increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunken driving on our nation’s roadways.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, on average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018. One person was killed in a drunken-driving crash every 50 minutes in 2018.

KPD Chief Bryan Waugh urges all partygoers to make responsible choices and designate a sober driver if alcohol is in the plans.

“Don’t become a tragic statistic this holiday season,” Waugh said.

Kearney’s participation in the impaired driving enforcement is funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.