Kearney Police shift gears for traffic enforcement in March

KEARNEY — During March the Kearney Police Department will be keeping a close eye on a section of the western beltway that carries heavy student traffic to Kearney High School. Police also will keep watch on motorists who use an overpass where gravity makes it easy to exceed the speed limit. A long two-lane residential stretch that’s congested with on-street parking also will be closely patrolled.

Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for March are:

  • 30th Avenue: 11th Street to 39th Street;
  • Avenue H overpass: Avenue E to 18th Street; and,
  • Avenue E: 25th Street to 56th Street.

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, the targeted violations will be speed enforcement, traffic signal violation, improper wide turns, and other observed traffic violations.

The city of Kearney also would like to remind drivers that all residential areas are 25 mph.

KPD has three objectives of the priority enforcement program:

1) Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media.

2) Gain voluntary compliance from the public, through aggressive traffic statute enforcement practices that are specific to location, time and type of violation.

3) Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections

