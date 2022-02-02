Kearney police shift gears for traffic enforcement during February

KEARNEY — During February the Kearney Police Department will be keeping a close eye on a long ribbon of roadway that parallels the Union Pacific right-of-way in west Kearney.

Police alsoo will be focusing on a narrow north-south residential street in east Kearney; and, a heavily traveled four-lane street that feeds Kearney High School, health care facilities, and popular southwest Kearney park.

Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for February are:

- West Railroad Street — Central Avenue to 15th Avenue;

- Avenue I — 25th Street to 39th Street; and,

- 11th Street — Second Avenue to 30th Avenue.

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, the targeted violations will be speed enforcement, traffic signal violation, improper wide turns and other observed traffic violations.

The city of Kearney would like to remind drivers that all residential areas are 25 mph.

KPD has three objectives of the priority enforcement program:

1) Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media.