 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney police receive grant to buy cameras to aid in DUI busts

  • 0

LINCOLN — The Kearney Police Department is receiving grant funds to help purchase two in-car camera systems, said Bill Kovarik, administrator of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

Kovarik said Nebraska has once again qualified for highway safety impaired driving incentive funds. The NDOT Highway Safety Office has used this funding to aid local area law enforcement in obtaining in-car cameras and alcohol testing equipment used to assist in the apprehension and conviction of impaired drivers.

“This funding and the ongoing persistence of law enforcement personnel continues to impact impaired driving crashes and the resulting injuries and fatalities,” Kovarik said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump grand jury to hear from Raffensperger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News