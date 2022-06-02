Kearney police receive grant to buy cameras to aid in DUI busts

LINCOLN — The Kearney Police Department is receiving grant funds to help purchase two in-car camera systems, said Bill Kovarik, administrator of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

Kovarik said Nebraska has once again qualified for highway safety impaired driving incentive funds. The NDOT Highway Safety Office has used this funding to aid local area law enforcement in obtaining in-car cameras and alcohol testing equipment used to assist in the apprehension and conviction of impaired drivers.