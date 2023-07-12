KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department, in conjunction with the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, will have additional officers working on Saturday during the Cruise Nite weekend.

Officers will be out in force focusing on alcohol violations to include minor in possession, open container and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The goal of this effort is to reduce impaired driving and related accidents.

As always, the Kearney Police Department is requesting that motorists and citizens obey Nebraska laws and city ordinances related to the consumption and possession of alcohol.

Designate a sober driver, call for a ride, Be Safe, Be Smart. This enforcement effort was made possible thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Office of Highway Safety.

“Cruise Nite is always a fun, family event for the entire community. Members of KPD and I are committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable weekend," Police Chief Bryan Waugh said. "We’re thankful for the great partnership the Kearney Police Department has with the NDOT Office of Highway Safety to prevent alcohol-related tragedies in our community."

Waugh said KPD is proud to support the Be Safe Be Smart initiative with Buffalo County Community Partners, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, University of Nebraska at Kearney, Cruise Nite organizers and local businesses.

According to a KPD press release, there will be parking restrictions downtown as a result of Cruise Nite events. Downtown parking is prohibited starting at 2 a.m. on Saturday in the following areas:

Central Avenue from 25th Street to North Railroad Street.

24th Street from Avenue A to First Avenue.

Third Street from Avenue A to First Avenue.

21st Street from Avenue A to First Avenue.

The parking lot west of Cunningham’s Journal.

The parking lot north of City Hall.

Vehicles parked in these areas are subject to be towed at the owner’s expense.

The public's patience and cooperation is appreciated, KPD said.