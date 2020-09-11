Kearney police raising breast cancer awareness, raising money through Pink Patch Project

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department hopes to raise awareness about breast cancer and raise money to fight the disease by participating in the Pink Patch Project. KPD will be among almost 390 law enforcement agencies across the country, including 23 in Nebraska.
During October, KPD officers will be demonstrating their support of breast cancer awareness by wearing pink KPD shoulder patches on their uniforms. The pink patches are intended to spark conversation in the community and to raise public awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment in the fight against breast cancer.
The KPD and its allied agencies — Nebraska State Patrol, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and University of Nebraska at Kearney Police — will have their uniquely designed pink shoulder patches for sale for $10 each at the front desk of the Law Enforcement Center during September and October. All proceeds will be donated to the Forever Pink Foundation, a local charity in the Kearney area that provides focus, support and resources to financially and emotionally assist people who are battling breast cancer.
KPD has partnered with Sayler Screen Printing and Hy-Vee for in-store purchases of T-shirts and face masks to support the awareness campaign. Visit Kearney Police on Facebook for additional information and a link for online merchandise sales through Sayler Screen Printing.
