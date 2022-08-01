Kearney police priority enforcement zones include Kearney High School area

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department's priority enforcement areas for August have been announced.

Priority enforcement areas for August are:

— West 33rd Street from Second Avenue to Seventh Avenue;

— East 34th Street from I Avenue to Grand Avenue; and,

— West 11th Street and 30th Avenue, near Kearney High School.

While officers may enforce any observed violations, the targeted violations will be speed enforcement, traffic signal violation, improper wide turns and other observed traffic violations.

The city of Kearney also reminds drivers that residential areas are 25 mph.

There are three objectives for the priority enforcement program:

1) Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media.

2) Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive traffic statute enforcement practices that are specific to location, time and type of violation.

3) Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.