Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement.

Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:

— West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue

— East Eighth Street and East 13th Street

— West 11th Street from Second Avenue to 30th Avenue

Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.

The city of Kearney reminded motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in residential areas. The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to KPD:

- Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;

- Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws; and,

- Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.

