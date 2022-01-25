 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney police plan officer recruitment event
0 Comments
top story

Kearney police plan officer recruitment event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department Recruiting Team is planning an event 6-8 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center.

The event will be an opportunity for eligible police officer candidates interested in learning more about a career with KPD.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Candidates will be greeted by Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh and members of the KPD recruiting team. There will be a comprehensive tour of the law enforcement center.

After the tour all candidates can expect to visit with members from the uniform patrol bureau, special services unit, criminal investigations bureau, both the forensic and digital crime labs, field training officers, SWAT/ESU team operators and command staff. A mask or face covering will be required during the tour.

This is not a public event.

Interested participates must register in advance by visiting form.jotform.com/220227684109050.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Avenatti representing self in Stormy Daniels case

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gibbon man charged with exposing himself
Local News

Gibbon man charged with exposing himself

Jonathon M. Anderson, 22, of Gibbon is charged in Buffalo County Court with public indecency and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors, on Jan. 16 in Gibbon. He was arrested Friday on the warrant.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News