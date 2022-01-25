Kearney police plan officer recruitment event

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department Recruiting Team is planning an event 6-8 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center.

The event will be an opportunity for eligible police officer candidates interested in learning more about a career with KPD.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Candidates will be greeted by Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh and members of the KPD recruiting team. There will be a comprehensive tour of the law enforcement center.

After the tour all candidates can expect to visit with members from the uniform patrol bureau, special services unit, criminal investigations bureau, both the forensic and digital crime labs, field training officers, SWAT/ESU team operators and command staff. A mask or face covering will be required during the tour.

This is not a public event.

Interested participates must register in advance by visiting form.jotform.com/220227684109050.