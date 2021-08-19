Kearney police: Plan Ahead for Labor Day, and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

KEARNEY — Many Americans look to the Labor Day holiday weekend as the unofficial end of summer, but Lt. Kevin Thompson of the Kearney Police Department urges motorists not to let their celebrations spill over onto streets and highways.

“No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the season this year, make sure you plan it safely,” Thompson advised.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This Labor Day weekend, KPD will participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving awareness campaign, which runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 6. During that time, officers will be working together to take drunk drivers off the roads.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,142 Americans were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2019 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019, and one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019.

“This is why KPD is working together with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is illegal and a matter of life and death. As you head out to the Labor Day festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” Thompson said.

Kearney’s participation in the impaired driving enforcement is funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.