Kearney police pilot program to use license plate readers in auto-related crimes

KEARNEY — Automated license plate reader technology has been used by police across the United States, and soon will be installed in Kearney.

Chief of Police Bryan Waugh said Tuesday he is excited about having ALPR in Kearney because the technology will help police locate stolen vehicles and solve other crimes where automobiles have been used.

“This will add another set of eyes,” he said, noting that vehicles are involved in most crimes, so Kearney’s ALPRs could make the city a safer place.

In some cities, the devices contributed to a 30% reduction in violent crimes and 70% reduction in property crimes, he said. Kearney police don’t intend to use the automated plate readers to crack down on everyday, law-abiding motorists or to violate anyone’s civil liberties.

“These are not traffic cameras, and they will be used with strict policies,” he said. Information from the devices will be hard-deleted after 30 days, but there may be situations where data collected in Kearney might assist another department, so the data might be shared with the other agency, he said.

During its meeting Tuesday evening, the Kearney City Council approved a 60-day trial with an ALPR company, Flock Group Inc., the same company that supplies the plate readers to Douglas County (Omaha) and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Waugh said the free 60-day pilot will allow the system to be installed, tested and evaluated. The cost to keep the system is $2,500 annually per camera, but Kearney may not want to keep all 25 plate readers used in the pilot.

In a memo to the council, Waugh said automated plate readers can be used in a variety of ways. Some are mobile and are mounted in police cruisers, while other systems are stationary.

“ALPR technology has continued to evolve and become less cost-prohibitive,” Waugh said in his memo. “The Flock Safety ALPR System is a deployment of cameras throughout an area to provide greater coverage and more detailed information for law enforcement.”

The Flock pilot program will include 25 cameras, which can be spread throughout the city in high traffic areas. Flock’s cameras capture date, time, location and vehicle details. The cameras also can capture license plate details such as state, partial, paper, and no plate, Waugh said.

“Unlike other fixed or mobile ALPR devices, the Flock system provides the ability to cover more area of the city with system maintenance provided by the vendor rather than city staff,” he said.

Flock charges an annual flat rate lease per wireless camera, free of infrastructure setup, and has the option for solar or direct power.

They also include a two-year warranty, Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) compliant cloud-based hosting, unlimited user licenses, ongoing software enhancements, camera setup, mounting, shipping, handling, and a cellular connection.

The pilot is free and KPD can terminate in accordance with the agreement.

It’s proposed that the ALPR costs will be covered in the city’s fiscal 2023 budget as a capital improvement project.

The council voted 5-0 to approve the pilot. The item was on the council’s consent agenda, which has items that are considered noncontroversial.