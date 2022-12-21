 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney police officers attacked, bitten during medical call

  • Updated
Sixteen new Nebraska State Troopers from the 66th basic recruit class are ready to serve in communities across the state.

KEARNEY – Three Kearney police officers were assaulted during a medical call Tuesday in Kearney.  

At approximately 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, officers of the Kearney Police Department were dispatched to Casey’s, 112 Talmadge Street, in south Kearney to assist Good Samaritan EMS with a unit call involving an adult male reporting a possible medical issue inside the store, according to a press release from KPD.

The male subject was displaying nonsensical, paranoid and aggressive behavior toward EMS staff, police said. Once the first officer arrived, the male subject became more agitated and aggressive toward the officer. A physical fight ensued as the officer attempted to restrain the subject, later identified as thirty-two-year-old Christian Gonzalez. Gonzalez continued to offer significant physical resistance and display combative behavior toward law enforcement.

Two additional Kearney Police Officers arrived to assist with placing Gonzalez in custody as the first officer was on the floor inside the store with Gonzalez physically resisting. The arresting officers used significant restraint to place Gonzalez in custody as he continued to display extraordinary strength and resistance. During the arrest, Gonzalez bit or attempted to bite each police officer multiple times.

Gonzalez was transported to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Room for medical treatment for injuries sustained while physically resisting and fighting police officers.

“These Kearney Police Officers were assaulted (bitten) while attempting to restrain and take a male subject in custody who appeared to be experiencing an excited delirium or drug induced paranoia condition. Thankfully, our officers weren’t seriously injured," said Chief Bryan D. Waugh. "This case is an example of the dangers of this job and the dynamic encounters police officers may face on any given call for service. An assault against any Kearney police officer is completely unacceptable. The officers involved acted with a high level of professionalism and in accordance with established training, policy, and expectations, responding to active resistance and physical aggression. As with all use of force incidents, this case will be reviewed internally.”

This remains an active investigation related to assault on a police officer, obstructing and disorderly conduct. Additional details will be released as available.

The three officers involved were treated and released for injuries sustained during the arrest. 

