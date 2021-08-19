Kearney police looking for person of interest in Wednesday shooting incident

KEARNEY — On Wednesday, Aug. 18, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Kearney Police responded to the 2900 block of Grand Avenue, East Lawn Trailer Court, to investigate a report of “gunshots” in the area.

Initial reports placed the activity in the center of the trailer court near a mailbox cluster. Witnesses also reported multiple subjects and vehicles were involved.

Officers located 22-year-old Trevon Weindorff in the area with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Weindorff was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police located 22-year-old Tyler Divan departing the area, and later arrested him for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. At this time three vehicles involved in the incident have been recovered by police.

Kearney police investigators are currently looking for a person of interest, identified as Dayton McFarland in regards to his involvement in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Preliminary information indicates this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney police, 308-293-5009. Additionally, Kearney police is requesting area residences and businesses check video footage for content related to this incident.